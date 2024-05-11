11 May 2024
Zira - the 10th in the continent

Football
News
11 May 2024 15:30
Zira - the 10th in the continent

The clubs that have progressed the most in the world ranking of clubs have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the record among the teams included in the Top-505 announced by IFFHS belongs to Huachipato.

The representative of Chile achieved a jump of 482 steps. South Americans rose from 809th place to 327th place. The best in Europe is Petah Tikva Maccabi. Israelis jumped from 865th place to 415th, a jump of 414 steps.

Among the representatives of Azerbaijan, Zira is among the most advanced. Rising from 511th to 384th place, Rashad Sadigov's students advanced 127 steps.

Zira is the 16th in the world according to the development of the last month. The settlement club is 10th among European teams.

It should be noted that among our other clubs, only Sabah advanced. Baku residents have risen 8 places.

