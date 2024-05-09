Loss in Real

Football player of Real, Aurelien Tchouameni is injured.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the press service of the Spanish club.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who had to play with pain for a long time, is expected to miss the upcoming matches. It is no exception that he missed the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. The probability of Aurelien playing at Wembley is estimated at 20 percent.

It should be noted that the match between Real and Borussia will take place on June 1.

Idman.biz