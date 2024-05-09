10 May 2024
EN

Loss in Real

Football
News
9 May 2024 17:53
Loss in Real

Football player of Real, Aurelien Tchouameni is injured.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the press service of the Spanish club.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who had to play with pain for a long time, is expected to miss the upcoming matches. It is no exception that he missed the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. The probability of Aurelien playing at Wembley is estimated at 20 percent.

It should be noted that the match between Real and Borussia will take place on June 1.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov: "Yesterday's excitement in the Champions League was here today" - VIDEO
9 May 19:59
Azerbaijan football

Farid Gayibov: "Yesterday's excitement in the Champions League was here today" - VIDEO

"Enough teams participated in the 2nd mini-football tournament dedicated to the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev among state institutions."
Outsider's Group Winner - PRESENTATION
9 May 17:10
Football

Outsider's Group Winner - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Candidates for the best coach of the season have been announced
9 May 16:15
Football

Candidates for the best coach of the season have been announced

The names of 5 specialists are included in the list

Gurbanov believes in AFFA
9 May 15:44
Football

Gurbanov believes in AFFA

"I don't have any exact information about it"
Farid Gayibov: " It is a big step for the development of children's football" - VIDEO
9 May 13:12
Football

Farid Gayibov: " It is a big step for the development of children's football" - VIDEO

"I express my gratitude to the Baku Development Center for supporting this race for the second year"

Comeback, records and nightmare
9 May 11:52
Football

Comeback, records and nightmare

IFFHS prepared a statistical report on the match that ended with a 2:1 victory of the Spaniards

Most read

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
RECORDS from Man Utd
7 May 11:08
Football

RECORDS from Man Utd

The absolute record of the team occurred in the 1989/90 season - 16 defeats
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League