The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-17 women's football players, held its next match.

Idman.biz reports that the team played its last game today in the UEFA Development Tournament organized in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Azerbaijan faced Turkiye in the match. The national team lost by a big score in the match held at the ABFF Training Center - 0:4.

It should be noted that U-17 lost to Belarus (1:3) and Kazakhstan (2:2, 1:4 with penalties).

