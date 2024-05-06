Agaselim Mirjavadov: " AFFA’s first task should be to increase the number of teams" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast. This time the guest of the program was the former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, member of the AFFA Coaches Committee, Agasalim Mirjavadov.

The guest talked about the work to be done by the new AFFA management and the vacant position of head coach in the national team. Mirjavadov also evaluated the current level of the Azerbaijan Premier League, the situation of Neftchi and Gabala.

Click on the video to watch the full interview:

Idman.biz