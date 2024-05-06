Jeyhun Sultanov: "It is not right for Aykhan to leave Turan Tovuz"

"Aykhan Abbasov's work in "Turan Tovuz" is very good."

Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

At the press conference held after the Turan Tovuz - Zira (1:2) match in the XXXIII round of the Premier League, he commented on the opinion of the head coach of the home team, Aykhan Abbasov, about his desire to leave the club. According to Sultanov, although Tovuz players are not at the right level in the tournament table, the coach has done great things for this club: "After the defeat, every coach gets emotional. In my opinion, it is wrong for Aykhan to leave Turan Tovuz. He is a very good and educated coach. Turan Tovuz family should be a little patient. If a team is formed in one year, you can't expect great results. Time is needed. I would advise Abbasov to be patient. I think they will become a stronger team in the future."

It should be noted that Turan Tovuz ranked 7th in the tournament table with 42 points.

