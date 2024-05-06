6 May 2024
EN

Jeyhun Sultanov: "It is not right for Aykhan to leave Turan Tovuz"

Football
News
6 May 2024 16:04
Jeyhun Sultanov: "It is not right for Aykhan to leave Turan Tovuz"

"Aykhan Abbasov's work in "Turan Tovuz" is very good."

Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

At the press conference held after the Turan Tovuz - Zira (1:2) match in the XXXIII round of the Premier League, he commented on the opinion of the head coach of the home team, Aykhan Abbasov, about his desire to leave the club. According to Sultanov, although Tovuz players are not at the right level in the tournament table, the coach has done great things for this club: "After the defeat, every coach gets emotional. In my opinion, it is wrong for Aykhan to leave Turan Tovuz. He is a very good and educated coach. Turan Tovuz family should be a little patient. If a team is formed in one year, you can't expect great results. Time is needed. I would advise Abbasov to be patient. I think they will become a stronger team in the future."

It should be noted that Turan Tovuz ranked 7th in the tournament table with 42 points.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "Neftchi does not deserve to win a medal with their performance" - VIDEO
17:09
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "Neftchi does not deserve to win a medal with their performance" - VIDEO

"The relationship between the leader and the head coach should be close"
Agaselim Mirjavadov: " AFFA’s first task should be to increase the number of teams" - PHOTO - VIDEO
16:25
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: " AFFA’s first task should be to increase the number of teams" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The guest talked about the work to be done by the new AFFA management and the vacant position of head coach in the national team
Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan
15:56
Football

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan

The match on June 11 will be held at the Haladás Sportkomplexum stadium in Hungary
The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION
15:26
Football

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all of Europe will be focused on Germany
Julen Lopetegui to coach the English club
14:51
Football

Julen Lopetegui to coach the English club

An agreement has already been reached between the parties
Azerbaijan’s match fixtures announced
14:01
Football

Azerbaijan’s match fixtures announced

The matches of the group will be held in Moldova

Most read

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi
4 May 10:05
Football

Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi

The table includes 11 players who scored at least 7 goals from the penalty spot
From Milan to Napoli
4 May 15:53
Football

From Milan to Napoli

The new club of Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has been announced
Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals
5 May 18:13
Judo

Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals

The European Cup for cadets has ended in Goygol
"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO
5 May 11:42
Athletics

"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO

More than 200 people from different fields compete as honorary participants