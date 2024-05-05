It "decorates" the Premier League, but itself ... - ANALYSIS

At the last meeting of the Clubs Committee, increasing the number of teams in the Premier League and being Gabala in the elite because of this was not discussed.

According to Idman.biz, all the clubs currently playing in the strong group have players those who were previously players in Gabala team or discovered their potential here.

The club, which plays the role of a base for the representatives of the Premier League and has players in various national teams, should be relegated to the I League according to the current regulations. Let's consider how the Gabala team "decorates" other teams, waiting for a possible number increase.

The champion and core of the national defense

The central defender of the Azerbaijan champion Qarabag, Bahlul Mustafazada is a player of Gabala academy. He is considered the core of defense not only of Agdam club, but also of our natonal team. It is also known that foreign teams are interested in this talented football player. The current Gabala midfielder Emil Safarov is one of the players included in the transfer plans of Qarabag.

Today and Tomorrow (Sabah) of the Yesterday's players of Gabala

Sabah has more former Gabala members. Like the captain of the team Elvin Jamalov, Amin Seydiyev and Tellur Mutallimov are also students of the regional representative. Let's note that Georgian foreign footballer Davit Volkov, who has changed many clubs in Azerbaijan, was discovered by Gabala and brought to our country. Sabah goalkeeper Nijat Mehbaliyev became the main team player with the "reds and blacks".



Both local and foreign players

Zira, which is ambitious for European Cups, has gained strength due to the players who belongs to Gabala. Like Sabah, the captain of the settlement club also trained in the academy of the regional club. Like Qismat Aliyev, Hajiaga Hajili was a football player in the same school. Zira also benefits from the two foreign players of "Reds and Blacks". They are Ruan Renato and Raphael Utzig.

Flow to the west

Western clubs Turan Tovuz and Kapaz also benefit from the students in every village and every city of Gabala. Faig Hajiyev, Farid Nabiyev, Veysal Rzayev and Sadiq Guliyev work for the success of the representative of Tovuz, who has not lost the chance of the European Cup yet. Rufat Ahmadov, Ehtiram and Amil Yunanov had a share in the success of the young team fighting to stay in the Premier League.

It "decorates" the Premier League, but itself...

Other clubs of the Premier League also have the Gabala' stamp. Neftchi relies on Filip Ozobich, who was found by the regional club and brought to our country, who later became nationalized and showed himself in Qarabag. The "Whites" have hoped for the foreign players who shone in Gabala before - Bagaliy Dabo and Steven Monrose. Sanan Gurbanov, who is in the coaching staff of the capital club, also grew up in the camp of "reds and blacks" as a coach. The same can be said about the new head coach of Araz-Nakhchivan, Elmar Bakhshiyev. He worked as a coach and head coach in Gabala and proved himself in this club as a coaching specialist.

Dumgayit and Sabail teams perform together. They are Rovlan Muradov and Yusif Nabiyev, permanent members of the main team.

It should be noted that according to the current regulations of the Vhampionship, Gabala, which takes the 10th place, should be relegated to the I League. However, increasing the number of teams is being discussed.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz