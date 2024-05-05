5 May 2024
5 May 2024 09:19
Real became the champion of Spain for the 36th time - VIDEO

Real became the champion of the 2023/2024 season in the Spanish Championship

Idman.biz reports that the Madrid club won the La Liga title for the 36th time.

Carlo Ancelotti's team achieved this by collecting 84 points after 34 rounds. After Girona defeated Barcelona with a score of 4:2, Real secured the 1st place ahead of time. Madrid club is 13 points ahead of its closest follower in terms of point, with 4 rounds to go.

It should be noted that Real won 3:0 against Cadiz in the 34th round.

Idman.biz

