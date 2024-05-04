4 May 2024
Penalty records of Ronaldo and Messi

Football
News
4 May 2024 10:05
The players who scored the most goals from the penalty in the Champions League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Cristiano Ronaldo leads the IFFHS table.

The Portuguese is the record holder of 19 such goals in Europe's most prestigious club tournament. He missed three of 22 chances.

Lionel Messi holds the record for most penalty kicks. Although the Argentine got 23 chances, he scored less than Ronaldo - 18 times.

Robert Lewandowski closes the top 3. The Pole took advantage of 16 out of 17 penalties.

Although Sergio Aguero is 4th in the table with 11 goals, he is the player who missed the most penalties on the list. The Argentine missed 6 opportunities.

It should be noted that the table includes 11 players who scored at least 7 goals from the penalty spot.

Idman.biz

