1 May 2024
EN

AFFA vice-president appointed to EURO-2024

Football
News
1 May 2024 17:22
Konul Mehtiyeva, AFFA vice-president and head of the International Relations Department, was appointed to EURO-2024.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the association.

He was appointed by UEFA for the final stage of the European Championship to be held in Germany this year. Thus, for the first time, a representative from Azerbaijan will participate in such a prestigious tournament.

Mehtiyeva will represent UEFA in 5 games of EURO-2024 to be organized in Frankfurt from June 17 to July 1. She will oversee the group stage matches between Belgium and Slovakia on June 17, Denmark and England on the on June 20, Switzerland and Germany on the on June 23, Slovakia and Romania on the on June 26, and the 1/8 final match on July 1.

It should be noted that the UEFA representative is the highest-ranking match official assigned to the games and tournaments held by the continental football body. The representative has overall authority over all aspects of the organization of the games, is responsible for ensuring the orderly organization of the match or tournament, and maintaining discipline and security before, during and after the game, both inside and outside the stadium.

Idman.biz

Tags:

