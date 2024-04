The fate of Bayer player Florian Wirts has been clarified.

Idman.biz reports that the midfielder will play in the Leverkusen club next season.

Bayern plans to sign Wirtz in the summer of 2025. The football player and his family prefer to move to the Munich club. They consider it appropriate for Florian to go to another country in the future, but until then, they play at Bayern.

It should be noted that the German footballer is also a target of Real, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

