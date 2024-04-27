27 April 2024
Congratulations from Infantino to Qarabag

27 April 2024 10:57
Congratulations from Infantino to Qarabag

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Qarabag on becoming the champion of Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that this was revealed by the AFFA press service .

Infantino's congratulation was included in a letter addressed to the president of the association, Rovshan Najaf. The functionary congratulated Qarabag on becoming the winner of the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League. "Dear President, through this letter, I am pleased to congratulate the new champion of Azerbaijan, Qarabag! Their consistent efforts and results throughout the season have paid off and this important title has been won. I congratulate the team and every member of the club for this great achievement.
Dear President, I look forward to seeing you again soon, while thanking you and your association for your continued support, work and dedication to the development of football in your country."

It should be noted that Qarabag secured the championship with 8 rounds left before the end of the Premier League.

