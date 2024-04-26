26 April 2024
EN

Real Madrid want to sing the 18-year-old defender

Football
News
26 April 2024 15:02
Real Madrid want to sing the 18-year-old defender

The summer transfer target of Real has been revealed.

İdman.biz reports that the most priority transfer for the Spanish club is the purchase of a central defender.

There are reasons that make the Royal Club take an urgent step. Nacho Fernandes will leave the team in the summer, David Alaba will return from a serious injury.

The club's management has also determined the player it will hire for this position. Lille's 18-year-old defender Leni Yoro is at the forefront of Real's transfer list. The contract of the back line player, who is the target of other clubs, will expire in the summer of 2025. Therefore, it is not excluded that it was sold by the French.

It should be noted that Yoro scored two goals in Liga 1 this season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

PSG striker secures permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt
17:44
Football

PSG striker secures permanent transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt

16.5 million euros for PSG player
Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"
17:26
Football

Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"

"I was only 22 years old at the time"
PL CEO: Man City's FFP case will be heard in...
17:08
Football

PL CEO: Man City's FFP case will be heard in...

Richard Masters confirms when the hearing will take place

26 players in the Azerbaijan national team
16:55
Football

26 players in the Azerbaijan national team

Azerbaijan will train from April 28 to May 3
Former consultant accuses EPL of racial discrimination
16:04
Football

Former consultant accuses EPL of racial discrimination

Premier League will face employment tribunal next month
AFFA’s decision on the game with five red cards
14:46
Football

AFFA’s decision on the game with five red cards

AFFA's Disciplinary Committee punished the culprits

Most read

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals
25 April 10:02
Football

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals

In both cases, this number was equal to 13
Premier league players arrested over rape
24 April 10:47
Football

Premier league players arrested over rape

Two unnamed footballers from the same club were arrested at the weekend
Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW
25 April 14:14
Volleyball

Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW

"I think it will be difficult"
Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"
25 April 10:55
Football

Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"

“It is clear that he finds it difficult”