Real Madrid want to sing the 18-year-old defender

The summer transfer target of Real has been revealed.

İdman.biz reports that the most priority transfer for the Spanish club is the purchase of a central defender.

There are reasons that make the Royal Club take an urgent step. Nacho Fernandes will leave the team in the summer, David Alaba will return from a serious injury.

The club's management has also determined the player it will hire for this position. Lille's 18-year-old defender Leni Yoro is at the forefront of Real's transfer list. The contract of the back line player, who is the target of other clubs, will expire in the summer of 2025. Therefore, it is not excluded that it was sold by the French.

It should be noted that Yoro scored two goals in Liga 1 this season.

Idman.biz