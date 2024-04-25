25 April 2024
EN

Yunis Huseynov leaves midgame: "I couldn't watch because of my nerves"

Football
News
25 April 2024 15:11
Yunis Huseynov leaves midgame: "I couldn't watch because of my nerves"

“Zira did not give Gabala any chance. In the first game, Rashad Sadyqov's team won a well-deserved victory."

Veteran football player Yunis Huseynov told Idman.biz.

The expert evaluated the return games of the semi-final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup. According to him, Gabala could not show the expected performance: "I thought that the team would realize that they have the last chance. Since they are playing at home, they can show themselves in a good way."

Huseynov said that the big defeat of Neftchi against Qarabag in both games had a bad effect on him: "In the first game, I watched the big defeat of Neftchi against Qarabag from the stadium. I couldn't even watch the game until the end because of my nervousness and left the stadium. Even after expressing my thoughts, they said that I criticized Neftchi. Yunis Huseynov wants them to win the title and become champions. As before, the black-white should always play for the championship. Seeing such a performance of Neftchi has a very bad effect on a person who spent his life for this club. This team shouldn't be like this. The people there, the players, should understand in which club they play. But unfortunately, even if we say these words many times, there is nothing new under the sun. They appear with the desire to be bought or bought. Qarabag played the game as they wanted and scored when they wanted. From the head coach to the players, none of them deserve Neftchi.”

It should be noted that Zira will play against Qarabag in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gabala football player underwent an operation
14:50
Football

Gabala football player underwent an operation

The 27-year-old attacker underwent surgery for a groin hernia in Istanbul
Mahmud Gurbanov: "Neftchi should have protected their image, but they have no leader"
13:42
Football

Mahmud Gurbanov: "Neftchi should have protected their image, but they have no leader"

"The fate of the game was already decided in the first match against Qarabag"
MOIK accused of “buying” judges
13:15
Football

MOIK accused of “buying” judges

"I didn't want to cause a scandal"
"The king is dead, long live the king!", farewell to foreigners - ANALYSIS
12:37
Football

"The king is dead, long live the king!", farewell to foreigners - ANALYSIS

On June 2, the final between Qarabag and Zira will be held at Liv Bona Dea Arena
AFFA official participates in UEFA meeting
12:20
Football

AFFA official participates in UEFA meeting

Mammadov attended the meeting of the Licensing Committee of Clubs as a member
Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"
10:55
Football

Lagerlof about Gurbanli: "It will be a competitive situation and then we have to choose"

“It is clear that he finds it difficult”

Most read

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024
23 April 17:15
Football

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

Previously, this number was expected to be 23
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
23 April 11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned
Barcelona player finished the season
22 April 16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
"Novak Djokovic is sacred"
23 April 15:43
Tennis

"Novak Djokovic is sacred"

"Injuries and age impact on every athlete, but not on him"