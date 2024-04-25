Yunis Huseynov leaves midgame: "I couldn't watch because of my nerves"

“Zira did not give Gabala any chance. In the first game, Rashad Sadyqov's team won a well-deserved victory."

Veteran football player Yunis Huseynov told Idman.biz.

The expert evaluated the return games of the semi-final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup. According to him, Gabala could not show the expected performance: "I thought that the team would realize that they have the last chance. Since they are playing at home, they can show themselves in a good way."

Huseynov said that the big defeat of Neftchi against Qarabag in both games had a bad effect on him: "In the first game, I watched the big defeat of Neftchi against Qarabag from the stadium. I couldn't even watch the game until the end because of my nervousness and left the stadium. Even after expressing my thoughts, they said that I criticized Neftchi. Yunis Huseynov wants them to win the title and become champions. As before, the black-white should always play for the championship. Seeing such a performance of Neftchi has a very bad effect on a person who spent his life for this club. This team shouldn't be like this. The people there, the players, should understand in which club they play. But unfortunately, even if we say these words many times, there is nothing new under the sun. They appear with the desire to be bought or bought. Qarabag played the game as they wanted and scored when they wanted. From the head coach to the players, none of them deserve Neftchi.”

It should be noted that Zira will play against Qarabag in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup.

