Mahmud Gurbanov: "Neftchi should have protected their image, but they have no leader"

"Zira won a convincing victory. They had a good impact in the first game as well."

Veteran football player Mahmud Gurbanov gave statement to Idman.biz.

The 50-year-old specialist commented on the return games of the semi-final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup. He said that he expected a better game from Neftchi: "The fate of the game was already decided in the first match against Qarabag. In the return match, Neftchi should have played to protect its image. It is not difficult to say the reason for the massive defeats. Unstable playing of black-whites led to this. There is no second team competing with Qarabag in Azerbaijan. They are also favorites in the final and want to end the season with a golden double. This will be the second time the clubs meet in a decisive match. Rashad Sadygov's team will do everything possible for rematch. This will make us watch an interesting match."

Gurbanov also explained the main problems in Neftchi: "Such major defeats are sad for Neftchi. They looked very weak in yesterday's game as well. Football players do not have the aggression to change the course. Neftchi does not have a leader either. This is one of the biggest problems."

It should be noted that the Gabala - Zira match ended with a 2:0 (first game, 1:2) victory of the guests. In the first match, Qarabag won 4:0 on the road and beat Neftchi at home with a score of 4:1.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz