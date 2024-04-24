Most experienced U20 players- LIST

The most seasoned young footballers have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that under-20 footballers playing in the clubs of the 32 strongest leagues in the world were included in the list of CIES.

The world record holder in this category is Joao Neves. The player of Benfica was on the field for 4905 minutes in the last 1 year. He got a chance in 84 percent of the total number of minutes in his team's games.

1. Joao Neves (Benfica) - 84 percent

2. Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG) – 82 percent

3. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) - 79.4 percent

4. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) - 78.7 percent

5. Leny Yoro (Lille) - 78.6 percent

Idman.biz