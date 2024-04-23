Neftchi player: "When you play football with them, you feel the competition" - VIDEO

"Everyone talks about the goals I scored in the game against Olimpiya, but our opponent was not very strong. "I was able to score so many goals because my teammates passed the balls to me."

Aysun Seydiyeva, who scored 38 goals in the game against Olimpiya, said this in an interview with Idman.biz.

According to him, currently the situation in the Women’s High League is not so good, there are only three main competitors: "Neftchi, Sumgayit and Baku Juniors. It's difficult when you play with these teams. Others have not yet reached that level. The main problems are materialism and lack of attention towards women's teams. We know that Sabah and Qarabag do not have girls' teams in the High Leagues. If they also pay attention to women's football like Neftchi, Sumgayit, Gabala, there will be development."

She said that Sumgayit was the best last year: "They won the title of champion. He is a strong competitor this year as well. When you play football with them, you feel that you have a rival in front of you."

It should be noted that Neftchi won the Olimpiya team of Aghjabedi with 41 unanswered goals in the 15th round of the High Girls' League.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz