Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

Georgia plans to host the Champions League final in 2028.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the Prime Minister of the neighboring country, Irakli Kobakhidze.

He said that UEFA will be applied for holding the 2027/28 season in Tbilisi. But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned. An arena with a capacity of 70,000 spectators is planned to be built in the capital.

It should be noted that the final of the Champions League will be held in London in 2024 and in Munich in 2025.

