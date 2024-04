The next head coach has resigned in the Italian Serie A.

Idman.biz reports that Udinese parted ways with Gabriele Cioffi.

This was announced by the press service of the club. The resignation was caused by the results of the commander. After 32 rounds, the representative of Udinese with 28 points is ranked 17th.

It should be noted that Cioffi was appointed the head coach of Udinese in October 2023.

Idman.biz