19 February 2024
EN

AFCON: Qarabag was 141st

Football
News
19 February 2024 17:12
The statistics of world clubs in the Africa Cup of Nations has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the table includes 385 clubs whose players played in the tournament.

Azerbaijan champion Qarabag is also included in the list. Aghdam club player Patrick Andrade participated in the competition with the Cape Verde national team.

Its profitability is estimated at 11,151. Qarabag was 141st in Africa with this indicator.

The list is headed by Nottingham Forest. The total rating of 6 football players of the English club was equal to 93,017. 11 players of South Africa Mamelodi Sundowns club scored 87,544 points, 7 members of French Marseille scored 79,908 points.

It should be noted that Patrick was on the field for 125 minutes in the 2 games he played in the tournament. He formalized the defeat by missing the last shot of his team in the penalty shootout of the match against South Africa.

Idman.biz

