19 February 2024
EN

Offer rain on Zoubir from European clubs

Football
News
19 February 2024 12:02
Offer rain on Zoubir from European clubs

Qarabag football player Abdellah Zoubir is interested in European clubs.

Idman.biz reports that the French press claims that three clubs are interested in the 33-year-old midfielder.

The international player, who scored 2 goals in the Europa League match against Braga in Portugal, was chosen as the player of the week and attracted the attention of the clubs playing in the leading football leagues. Germany's Augsburg and Scotland's Celtic clubs are considering adding the French football player to their team. An unnamed French club is also seriously tracking Zoubir. These teams plan to acquire the football player, whose contract will expire in the summer, as a free agent.

It should be noted that Zoubir moved from the French club Lance to Qarabag in 2018.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Three players in the Premier League suspended
13:02
Azerbaijan football

Three players in the Premier League suspended

He received the 4th warning in the current championship
Braga player: "We have everything to level up"
12:38
Football

Braga player: "We have everything to level up"

"Ending the streak was very important"
Orkhan Aliyev scored 25th goal in his 144th match
11:50
Azerbaijan football

Orkhan Aliyev scored 25th goal in his 144th match

Aliyev scored these goals in three clubs
Vadim Vasilyev was put into intensive care...
11:36
Azerbaijan football

Vadim Vasilyev was put into intensive care...

This was told by the wife of the veteran striker
Qarabag’s opponent comes to Baku with victory - VIDEO
10:05
World football

Qarabag’s opponent comes to Baku with victory - VIDEO

Braga's representative of the same name met with Farense at home
Haaland's Bundesliga record is broken
09:45
World football

Haaland's Bundesliga record is broken

The Norwegian scored the 25th goal in his 25th game

Most read

Qarabag scored 4 goals
18 February 09:51
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag scored 4 goals

The new ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced
Ramil was replaced, his team lost
18 February 09:00
Azerbaijan football

Ramil was replaced, his team lost

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev experienced his first defeat in the 1st League of Turkiye
Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League
17 February 11:00
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League

It should be noted that the first victory in the Europa League took place in the 1996/97 season
Who bit Maria Stadnik and why?
16 February 17:33
Wrestling

Who bit Maria Stadnik and why?

"I thought it was a coincidence"