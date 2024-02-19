Offer rain on Zoubir from European clubs

Qarabag football player Abdellah Zoubir is interested in European clubs.

Idman.biz reports that the French press claims that three clubs are interested in the 33-year-old midfielder.

The international player, who scored 2 goals in the Europa League match against Braga in Portugal, was chosen as the player of the week and attracted the attention of the clubs playing in the leading football leagues. Germany's Augsburg and Scotland's Celtic clubs are considering adding the French football player to their team. An unnamed French club is also seriously tracking Zoubir. These teams plan to acquire the football player, whose contract will expire in the summer, as a free agent.

It should be noted that Zoubir moved from the French club Lance to Qarabag in 2018.

