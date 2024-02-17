Dani Alves' plan to break out failed

The plan of Dani Alves, the former player of the Brazilian national team and Barcelona, to escape to his country did not come true.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish publication Marca published information about this with reference to the cellmate of the imprisoned celebrity.

It was reported that Alves first wanted to go on temporary release. The main plan is planned for the future. He would flee to his country from Barcelona, ​​where he was imprisoned. However, he applied for temporary release 3 times, but was rejected.

If this plan had been carried out, Alves would have remained free in his country. There is no extradition treaty between Spain and Brazil, so Dani would not be wanted in Brazil.

It should be noted that the trial in Alves' case was held on February 5-7. The prosecutor's office requested that the former football player be sentenced to 9 years in prison. The final verdict on the veteran football player has not yet been given.

