12 December 2023
EN

Ramil Sheydayev's team remained in the group

Football
News
12 December 2023 16:40
"Buriram United" club of Thailand, where Azerbaijan national football player Ramil Sheydayev performs, entered the last match of the group stage of the Asian Champions League.

Idman.biz reports that the team tested the Japanese "Kofu" at home.

The guests won with a score of 3:2 and finished the group stage in first place. "Buriram United" with 6 points was the last and bid farewell to the competition.

It should be noted that Ramil Sheydayev missed the match due to his 8-game suspension. The reason for the punishment was participation in a mass brawl after the match with the Chinese team "Qiao Qian" in the group stage of the Asian Champions League. Besides him, 2 more players of "Buriram United" were punished.

Idman.biz

