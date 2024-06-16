The first time in history or a persistent victory after 20 years

The Italian national team wrote a new history in the final stages of the European Championships.

Idman.biz reports that Appennin's representative achieved this by winning a determined victory for the first time at the start.

Despite losing 0:1 in the match against the last continental champion, Albania, they won 2:1 in the end. It was the Italians' 22nd victory in their 11th attempt or 46th match.

In the course of the decisive stage, they defeated Bulgaria with the same score in EURO-2004.

It should be noted that Nicolo Barella scored his second goal in the European championships, while Alessandro Bastoni scored for the first time.

