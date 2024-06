The Italian team has not lost for the 10th time in the European championships.

As per Idman.biz, they won 7 times and drew 3 times.

Squadra Azzurra started the EURO-2024 with a victory. The team won against the Albanian national team with a score of 2:1. The Italians achieved the same result in 1988. Italy's streak lasted from 1968 to 1988 (4 wins, 6 draws).

It should be noted that the Italian team will face Spain in the next game. The match will be held on June 20.

Idman.biz