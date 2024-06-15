Hungary and Switzerland face to face

The next matches in the final stage of EURO-2024 will be held today.

Idman.biz reports that the second match day of the championship will start in Cologne.

In the match of group A, Hungary and Switzerland will face each other. This match will conclude the first round in the group.

It should be noted that in the first match of Group A, Germany defeated Scotland with a score of 5:1.

EURO-2024

Group stage, I round

June 15, Group A

17:00. Hungary – Switzerland

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

Cologne stadium

