An unprecedented event in European football

An unprecedented event occurred in the history of European championships.

Idman.biz reports that it happened in the match between Germany and Scotland of EURO-2024.

Julian Nagelsmann, the 37-year-old head coach of the Bundesteam, released 38-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. For the first time in the 64-year history of the competition, the player who appeared in the final stage was older than his head coach. Such an event has not happened before.

It should be noted that Germany won 5:1 in this match.

Idman.biz