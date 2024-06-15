15 June 2024
EN

An unprecedented event in European football

Euro 2024
News
15 June 2024 10:11
4
An unprecedented event in European football

An unprecedented event occurred in the history of European championships.

Idman.biz reports that it happened in the match between Germany and Scotland of EURO-2024.

Julian Nagelsmann, the 37-year-old head coach of the Bundesteam, released 38-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. For the first time in the 64-year history of the competition, the player who appeared in the final stage was older than his head coach. Such an event has not happened before.

It should be noted that Germany won 5:1 in this match.

Idman.biz

Related news

Hungary and Switzerland face to face
10:39
Euro 2024

Hungary and Switzerland face to face

The second match day of the championship will start in Cologne
First the Netherlands, 21 years later Germany
09:32
Euro 2024

First the Netherlands, 21 years later Germany

Scotland will face Switzerland in the next round
EURO-2024: Germany starts with a bang - VIDEO
09:00
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Germany starts with a bang - VIDEO

EURO-2024 started
EURO-2024: STRICT PROHIBITIONS in the national team
14 June 17:49
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: STRICT PROHIBITIONS in the national team

The decision was made by head coach Luciano Spalletti
EURO 2024: €1 billion profit or the pubs run out of beer
14 June 14:27
Euro 2024

EURO 2024: €1 billion profit or the pubs run out of beer

The profit that EURO-2024 can bring to Germany's budget has been announced
Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland
14 June 09:40
Euro 2024

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today

Most read

EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY
12 June 17:11
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY

In two days, the attention of all Europe will be focused on EURO-2024
Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS
12 June 18:30
Football

Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS

In Azerbaijani football, the number 14 has a mystical quality
ABSOLUTE RECORD in Azerbaijan from Fernando Santos
12 June 15:43
Football

ABSOLUTE RECORD in Azerbaijan from Fernando Santos

The Portuguese specialist has set a record as the oldest head coach to take the helm of the team
Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING
13 June 17:50
Euro 2024

Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING

ESPN has compiled a ranking list of all participants