EURO 2024: €1 billion profit or the pubs run out of beer

The profit that EURO-2024 can bring to Germany's budget has been announced.

As Idman.biz reports, it is predicted that the host of the European championship will earn 1 billion euros.

This is expected to be caused by a large influx of tourists. Tens of thousands of fans visited Germany, which hosted the 24 strongest teams in Europe.

The incident in one of Munich's bars also indicates a large influx of tourists. The arrival of a large number of Scottish fans has resulted in the bar running out of beer.

It should be noted that EURO-2024, which started today, will end on July 14.

Idman.biz