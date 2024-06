Valuable stars - LIST

The most valuable football players have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the 2023/24 season resulted in the increase of Lamine Yamal's value.

His transfer price has increased by 90 million euros. Cole Palmer is second and Jud Bellingham is third.

1. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, ​​0 to 90) - +90 million euros

2. Cole Palmer (Chelsea, 15 to 80) - +65 million euros

3. Jude Bellingham (Real, from 120 to 180) - +60 million euros

4. Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting, 13 to 65) - +52 million euros

5. Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United, 1 to 50) - +49 million euros

6. Joao Neves (Benfica, 10 to 55) - +45 million euros

7. Florian Wirts (Bayer, from 85 to 130) - +45 million euros

8. Savio (Girona, 5 to 50) - +45 million euros

9. Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna, 9 to 50) - +41 million euros

10. Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG, 20 to 60) - +40 million euros

Idman.biz