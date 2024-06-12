EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY

In two days, the attention of all Europe will be focused on EURO-2024, which will be held in Germany. Fans, football experts and those related to this sport, who are eagerly waiting for the continental championship, have also determined their favorites before the competition.

Head coaches of clubs competing in the Azerbaijan Premier League are no exception. Currently working specialists have revealed their favorites and the national teams they will support to İdman.biz.

Neftchi, Shamakhi and Turan Tovuz are looking for a head coach, so 7 experts have given their predictions.

Head coach (club) The team to support Favorite team Gurban Gurbanov (Qarabag) Turkiye Spain Rashad Sadygov (Zira) Turkiye France, Germany Samir Abasov (Sumgayit) Ukraine and Croatia - Shahin Diniyev (Sabail) Turkey and Spain Spain, Germany, England, France Krunoslav Rendulić (Sabah) Croatia and Portugal France, Germany, Spain, Portugal Adil Shukurov (Kapaz) Turkiye Germany, Spain Elmar Bakhshiyev (Araz-Nakhchivan) Portugal France

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz