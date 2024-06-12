12 June 2024
EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY

In two days, the attention of all Europe will be focused on EURO-2024, which will be held in Germany. Fans, football experts and those related to this sport, who are eagerly waiting for the continental championship, have also determined their favorites before the competition.

Head coaches of clubs competing in the Azerbaijan Premier League are no exception. Currently working specialists have revealed their favorites and the national teams they will support to İdman.biz.

Neftchi, Shamakhi and Turan Tovuz are looking for a head coach, so 7 experts have given their predictions.

Head coach (club)

The team to support

Favorite team

Gurban Gurbanov (Qarabag)

Turkiye

Spain

Rashad Sadygov (Zira)

Turkiye

France, Germany

Samir Abasov (Sumgayit)

Ukraine and Croatia

-

Shahin Diniyev (Sabail)

Turkey and Spain

Spain, Germany, England, France

Krunoslav Rendulić (Sabah)

Croatia and Portugal

France, Germany, Spain, Portugal

Adil Shukurov (Kapaz)

Turkiye

Germany, Spain

Elmar Bakhshiyev (Araz-Nakhchivan)

Portugal

France

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

