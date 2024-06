The referees who will manage the opening match of EURO-2024 have been announced.

As Idman.biz reports, the host Germany's match against Scotland has been assigned to the French chief referee Clément Turpin.

He will be assisted by Nicolas Dano and Benjamin Page. Jérôme Brisard was entrusted with the leadership of VAR.

It should be noted that the match between Germany and Scotland will start on June 14 at 23:00.

