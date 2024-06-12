12 June 2024
Our neighbors in Germany - PRESENTATION

Euro 2024
News
12 June 2024 16:23
42
This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. The competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14, will start this week.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we look at the last team - Group F. Georgia will compete in the group where Portugal's favorite and brother Turkiye are ambitious.

From play-offs to Germany
The Georgian national team, in which Qarabag goalkeeper Luka Gugeshashvili also wore the jersey, was not lucky in the draw of the qualifying round. Norway and Scotland are also included in the group where Spain is the favorite. In the "five", where Cyprus is an obvious outsider, both of Georgia's victories were against this team. Having received one point at home from Scotland and Norway, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and his friends could not achieve more than that. All the hopes of Willy Sanyol's team, who are fourth in the group with 8 points, are tied to the playoffs. The Georgian national team fought on the C road of the playoffs. Having played both matches at home, the team defeated Luxembourg with 2 unanswered goals in the semi-finals. Greece was the opponent in the decisive match where the owner of the ticket to Germany was found. The fate of the goalless match was decided by a series of penalties. The 4:2 victory took our neighbors to EURO-2024.

Joy from the second attempt
The Georgian national team will play in the final stage of the big tournament for the first time in their history. The debut of the team, which has not been able to do it in the world and European championships, will be realized in the 15th attempt. Our neighbors, who participated in the qualifying round of the world championship 7 times and 8 times in the continental championship, have been hoping since the League of Nations gave them a place in the playoffs. In the final of the playoffs of EURO-2020, the national team, which stumbled at the last step, got what it wanted in its second attempt. This time, both matches of the playoffs resulted in victory. The qualifying stages of the European championships usually ended in one of the last two places. Only in EURO-1996, the team was close to the final stage, being the 3rd among 6 participants. The same scenario happened in the World Cup. Only once did the team, which finished third in the qualifying round, finish in one of the last two places in other attempts.

Games of the Georgian national team in the group:
June 18. Turkiye - Georgia
June 22. Georgia - Czech Republic
June 26. Portugal – Georgia

It should be noted that group F meetings will be held in 4 different cities - Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Dortmund and Leipzig.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

