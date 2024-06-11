EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

The oldest and youngest teams of EURO-2024 have been announced.

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany, as Idman.biz informs.

The total average age of all football players who will compete in EURO-2024 is 27.04.

Scotland is the "oldest" team in the championship according to the average age of players on the order sheet (28.31). 9 members of the British team are over 30 years of age and only 1 player is yet to turn 23.

In Germany, which has the same number of "30+" players, the average is 28.15. Four members of the Bundestag are under the age of 23. It is interesting that the two oldest teams are in the same group.

Among the 6 oldest teams are Slovenia (27.94), Poland (27.81), Switzerland and Croatia (both 27.69).

The youngest national team is the Czech Republic – 25.31 years old. Turkiye (25.85) and England (26.05) are also in the top three. Ukraine (26.46) and France (26.48) are also in the "Top-5".

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will start on June 14.

Idman.biz