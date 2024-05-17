EURO-2024: Switzerland's preliminary squad

The preliminary squad of the Swiss national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

26 of them will remain in the final list. This team will be determined on June 7.

Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller (Winterhud), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Pascal Loretz (Lützern), Yvon Mvogo (Loryern), Yann Sommer (Inter);



Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Aurele Amenda (Eittracht), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ulisses Garcia (Marseille), Albian Hajdari (Lugano), Kevin Mbabu (Ausburg). ), Brian Okoh (Salzburg), Becir Omeragic (Montpellier), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Cedric Zesiger (Wolfsburg);

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Zeki Amdouni (Bornley), Uran Bislimi (Basel), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Yashari (Lucerne), Fabian Rieder (Rennes), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Filip Ugrinic (Young Boys), Ruben Vargas (Ausburg), Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) , Denis Zakaria (Monaco);

Forwards: Kwadwo Duah (Ludagorets), Breel Embolo (Monaco), Joel Monteiro (Young Boys), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Noah Okafor (Milan), Andi Zeqiri (Gent) , Stephen Zuber (AEK).

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.



