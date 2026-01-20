Azerbaijan marks 36th anniversary of January 20 tragedy - PHOTO

Thirty-six years have passed since the tragic events of January 20.

According to Idman.Biz, the information was released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

It was reported that the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, along with representatives of institutions operating under its structure, visited the Alley of Martyrs. They laid flowers at the graves of those who lost their lives and honored their memory with deep respect and reverence.

The heroism of the January 20 martyrs remains an eternal symbol of the Azerbaijani people’s will for independence and national unity.