Technical courses for cycling coaches were held - PHOTO

Technical courses for cycling coaches organized by the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Azerbaijan Bicycle Federation (AVF) with the support of the International Olympic Committee and the International Union of Cyclists have been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzada and AVF President Madat Guliyev took part in the closing ceremony at the Republican Velotrack.

At the end of the course, which consisted of theory and practice, attended by 18 people, with the expectation of gender equality, certificates were presented to the participants.

Those who successfully completed the courses were told that skilled coaches are needed for the development of cycling and their services will be used in this direction.

With the support of the IOC and the organization of the NOC, technical courses on cycling are held for the 4th time. Two of them were LEVEL-1 and two LEVEL-2 trainings. A total of 80 coaches benefited from the courses, with gender equality expected.

It should be noted that the international LEVEL-1 technical course organized for cycling was conducted by the international expert, general secretary of the federation, Elnara Musayeva.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz