2 December 2023
EN

Technical courses for cycling coaches were held - PHOTO

Cycling
News
1 December 2023 15:50
Technical courses for cycling coaches were held - PHOTO

Technical courses for cycling coaches organized by the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Azerbaijan Bicycle Federation (AVF) with the support of the International Olympic Committee and the International Union of Cyclists have been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzada and AVF President Madat Guliyev took part in the closing ceremony at the Republican Velotrack.
At the end of the course, which consisted of theory and practice, attended by 18 people, with the expectation of gender equality, certificates were presented to the participants.

Those who successfully completed the courses were told that skilled coaches are needed for the development of cycling and their services will be used in this direction.

With the support of the IOC and the organization of the NOC, technical courses on cycling are held for the 4th time. Two of them were LEVEL-1 and two LEVEL-2 trainings. A total of 80 coaches benefited from the courses, with gender equality expected.

It should be noted that the international LEVEL-1 technical course organized for cycling was conducted by the international expert, general secretary of the federation, Elnara Musayeva.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

A bicycle march dedicated to the Victory Day was held
5 November 15:29
Cycling

A bicycle march dedicated to the Victory Day was held

Azerbaijan Bicycle Federation (AVF) and the Ministry of Defense Industry (MSN) jointly organized a bicycle march on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day in Velopark, located in Sabail district, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports
The closing race of the season was held - PHOTO
22 October 18:27
Cycling

The closing race of the season was held - PHOTO

The closing race of the track cycling season was held under the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Bicycle Federation
The winners of the Azerbaijan Championship have been determined
7 October 19:14
Cycling

The winners of the Azerbaijan Championship have been determined

The Azerbaijan Championship of multi-day cycling in the highway type held in Guba district, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Bicycle Federation, with the support of the Baku City Youth and Sports Department, has been concluded
The race called "Pedal with speed" was held among amateur cyclists - PHOTO
10 September 14:29
Cycling

The race called "Pedal with speed" was held among amateur cyclists - PHOTO

40-year-old and older men (44 people), as well as women over 18 years old (9 people) competed in the tournament
"Pedal Fast"
9 September 11:39
Cycling

"Pedal Fast"

Dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, a competition called "Pedal fast" will be held among road bicycle group relay enthusiasts

Most read

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO
30 November 10:50
World football

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League has been concluded
The “tragic” death of former youth international Agyemang Diawusie
29 November 13:52
World football

The “tragic” death of former youth international Agyemang Diawusie

Jahn Regensburg footballer Agyemang Diawusie has died aged 25
The opening ceremony of the World Championship was held in Baku - PHOTO
29 November 18:42
Wrestling

The opening ceremony of the World Championship was held in Baku - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the 36th World Championship in military wrestling was held in Baku
The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States
30 November 10:53
Basketball

The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States

"Khirdalan" basketball club faced an unusual situation