16 April 2025
Mamedyarov and Carlsen to compete in the same tournament

16 April 2025 12:00
14
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Magnus Carlsen will both take part in the same tournament.

The Grenke Chess festival is set to kick off tomorrow in Karlsruhe, Germany, Idman.biz reports.

The festival includes major events such as the Grenke Chess Open and the Freestyle Chess Open, which have drawn over 2,000 participants, including 130 grandmasters.

Among the competitors is Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Other star participants include Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Fabiano Caruana (USA), Arjun Erigaisi (India), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia), and several others.

