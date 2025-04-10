Azerbaijani chess players drift away from World Cup qualification

The penultimate (10th) round of the Women’s European Chess Championship is set to take place today on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The Azerbaijani chess players have fallen 2.5 points behind the tournament leader, significantly reducing their chances of qualifying for the FIDE World Cup—an event reserved for the top 10 finishers of this championship, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Narmin Abdinova, and Turkan Mammadjarova each have 5.5 points. Their current standings leave them far from the qualifying zone.

Round 10 pairings for team Azerbaijan:

Govhar Beydullayeva vs. Anastasia Avramidou (Greece)

Gulnar Mammadova vs. Inga Khurtsilava (Georgia)

Narmin Abdinova vs. Natalia Zhukova (Ukraine)

Turkan Mammadjarova vs. Viktoria Radeva (Bulgaria)

Ulviyya Fataliyeva vs. Ayan Allahverdiyeva

Maryam Mkrtchyan (Armenia) vs. Sabina Ibrahimova

Ekaterini Pavlidou (Greece) vs. Lala Huseynova

Top of the leaderboard:

1. Teodora Injac (Serbia) – 8 points

2. Irina Bulmaga (Romania) – 7.5 points

3. Mai Narva (Estonia) – 6.5 points

...

23. Govhar Beydullayeva

24. Gulnar Mammadova

33. Narmin Abdinova

38. Turkan Mammadjarova

All with 5.5 points each.

Idman.biz