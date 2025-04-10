12 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani chess players drift away from World Cup qualification

Chess
News
10 April 2025 15:20
30
Azerbaijani chess players drift away from World Cup qualification

The penultimate (10th) round of the Women’s European Chess Championship is set to take place today on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The Azerbaijani chess players have fallen 2.5 points behind the tournament leader, significantly reducing their chances of qualifying for the FIDE World Cup—an event reserved for the top 10 finishers of this championship, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Narmin Abdinova, and Turkan Mammadjarova each have 5.5 points. Their current standings leave them far from the qualifying zone.

Round 10 pairings for team Azerbaijan:

Govhar Beydullayeva vs. Anastasia Avramidou (Greece)

Gulnar Mammadova vs. Inga Khurtsilava (Georgia)

Narmin Abdinova vs. Natalia Zhukova (Ukraine)

Turkan Mammadjarova vs. Viktoria Radeva (Bulgaria)

Ulviyya Fataliyeva vs. Ayan Allahverdiyeva

Maryam Mkrtchyan (Armenia) vs. Sabina Ibrahimova

Ekaterini Pavlidou (Greece) vs. Lala Huseynova

Top of the leaderboard:

1. Teodora Injac (Serbia) – 8 points

2. Irina Bulmaga (Romania) – 7.5 points

3. Mai Narva (Estonia) – 6.5 points

...

23. Govhar Beydullayeva

24. Gulnar Mammadova

33. Narmin Abdinova

38. Turkan Mammadjarova

All with 5.5 points each.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Successful start for Safarli and Muradli at Reykjavik
10 April 13:01
Chess

Successful start for Safarli and Muradli at Reykjavik

Azerbaijani chess players have made a strong start at the Reykjavik Open tournament
Mammadova faces French chess player in eighth round
9 April 11:37
Chess

Mammadova faces French chess player in eighth round

The European Women's Chess Championship, held on the Greek island of Rhodes, will feature the eighth round of games today
Azerbaijani chess players head to Iceland
8 April 12:05
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players head to Iceland

Azerbaijani chess players will take part in the Reykjavík Open tournament
EWCC: What awaits Azerbaijani players in Round VII?
7 April 10:46
Chess

EWCC: What awaits Azerbaijani players in Round VII?

The European Women’s Chess Championship continues in Rhodes, Greece, with the seventh round

Azerbaijani chess players await the 6th round of the European Championship
5 April 10:05
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players await the 6th round of the European Championship

European Women's Chess Championship continues on the Greek island of Rhodes

Beydullayeva continues to follow leader
4 April 11:18
Chess

Beydullayeva continues to follow leader

The European Women's Chess Championship continues on the island of Rhodes, Greece

Most read

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer
9 April 09:21
Football

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has set a new club record in the UEFA Champions League
Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING
9 April 14:35
Football

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG tops the list with an impressive performance rating
New Champions League record set by Arsenal
9 April 09:36
Football

New Champions League record set by Arsenal

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to seven matches