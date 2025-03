The "One Week March" chess tournament, held in Budapest, Hungary, has concluded.

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Azer Mirzoev finished 6th in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Over 9 rounds, he secured 1 victory, 7 draws, and 1 loss, earning a total of 4.5 points.

The tournament winner was Artem Uskov (FIDE), who claimed first place with 7 points.

Notably, the A-group Grandmasters' Tournament featured 10 players competing in a round-robin format.

Idman.biz