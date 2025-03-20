20 March 2025
European Championship: Azerbaijani Chess Players compete in their next game

The games of the 6th round of the European Chess Championship for men will be held today in Eforie Nord, Romania.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani grandmaster Mahammad Muradli, who is 0.5 points behind the leader, will face Hungary's Benjamin Gledura.

Mistraddin Iskenderov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ahmad Ahmadzade, Nicat Abasov, and Khagan Ahmad, who are outside the top 30, have each collected 3.5 points and hope to improve their standings in the tournament.

European Championship
Round VI

Benjamin Gledura (Hungary) – Mahammad Muradli
Ivan Cheparinov (Bulgaria) – Mistraddin Iskenderov
Aydin Suleymanli – Yan Malek (Poland)
Nicat Abasov – Edvin Trost (Sweden)
Krzysztof Ratsek (Poland) – Ahmad Ahmadzade
Alexey Sarana (Serbia) – Khagan Ahmad
Vugar Manafov – Andrey Volokitin (Ukraine)
Mark Maurizzi (France) – Shiroglan Talibov
Valentin Dragnev (Austria) – Elmar Atakishiyev
Ori Kochavi (Israel) – Riad Samadov
Yanay Ben Ari (Israel) – Umid Aslanov
Suleyman Suleymanli – Pavel Brzezina (Poland)
Shahin Valiyev – Dmitri Kodjokari (Moldova)

Tournament standings:
1. Daniil Yuffa (Spain) – 5 points,
2. Magomed Muradlı – 4.5 points.

