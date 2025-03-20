European Championship: Azerbaijani Chess Players compete in their next game

The games of the 6th round of the European Chess Championship for men will be held today in Eforie Nord, Romania.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani grandmaster Mahammad Muradli, who is 0.5 points behind the leader, will face Hungary's Benjamin Gledura.

Mistraddin Iskenderov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ahmad Ahmadzade, Nicat Abasov, and Khagan Ahmad, who are outside the top 30, have each collected 3.5 points and hope to improve their standings in the tournament.

European Championship

Round VI

Benjamin Gledura (Hungary) – Mahammad Muradli

Ivan Cheparinov (Bulgaria) – Mistraddin Iskenderov

Aydin Suleymanli – Yan Malek (Poland)

Nicat Abasov – Edvin Trost (Sweden)

Krzysztof Ratsek (Poland) – Ahmad Ahmadzade

Alexey Sarana (Serbia) – Khagan Ahmad

Vugar Manafov – Andrey Volokitin (Ukraine)

Mark Maurizzi (France) – Shiroglan Talibov

Valentin Dragnev (Austria) – Elmar Atakishiyev

Ori Kochavi (Israel) – Riad Samadov

Yanay Ben Ari (Israel) – Umid Aslanov

Suleyman Suleymanli – Pavel Brzezina (Poland)

Shahin Valiyev – Dmitri Kodjokari (Moldova)

Tournament standings:

1. Daniil Yuffa (Spain) – 5 points,

2. Magomed Muradlı – 4.5 points.

Idman.biz