Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Azer Mirzoev is competing in the Budapest One Week March GM-A in Budapest, Hungary.

After three rounds, Mirzoev has secured 1.5 points, recording one win, one draw, and one loss, Idman.biz reports.

In his third game, he played to a draw against Carlos Mercado (Mexico).

Mirzoev is currently in seventh place, trailing the tournament leaders by just half a point.

The GM-A Tournament follows a round-robin format, featuring 10 participants.

