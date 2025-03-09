World Championship silver medalist returns to her homeland - PHOTO

Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who won a silver medal at the World U20 Chess Championship held in Montenegro, has returned to her homeland.

The chess player was met at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and her relatives, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani chess player assessed her silver medal win in the prestigious competition as follows: "I made a lot of mistakes at the European Championship. If I had made fewer mistakes, I could have taken a higher place. I managed to recover after the defeat and tried to perform successfully until the finish. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to my achievement - my coach, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and my family. I will try to make them happy in the next competitions as well."

Ayan Allahverdiyeva said that she dedicated the award she won on March 8, International Women's Day, to her mother: "To be honest, I didn't have time to think about the holiday. But it would be right if I dedicated this medal to my mother. She is always with me. Even after the awarding, she called me and asked me to be careful on the way back to my homeland, and she supports me even when I lose.”

Allahverdiyeva, who won a bronze medal at the 2024 World U20 Chess Championship, noted that she would not be able to participate in this competition next year: “I will be 20 years old now and I will not participate in this competition anymore. After the bronze medal I won last year, I wanted to return to my homeland with the highest award. My consolation was that I defeated FIDE representative Anna Shukman, who won the gold medal, in the previous round. I need to work harder in training so that I do not repeat the same mistakes. I plan to participate in the upcoming European Championship. One of my dreams is to become a key member of the Azerbaijani women's national team in the near future.”

More than 200 chess players from 50 countries competed in the world championship.

Idman.biz