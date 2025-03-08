8 March 2025
EN

Ayan Allahverdiyeva: “The medal at the World Championship was my gift to myself on March 8” - INTERVIEW

Chess
Interview
8 March 2025 14:40
23
Interview of Azerbaijani chess player Ayan Allahverdiyeva to Idman.biz

- You won a silver medal at the World Championship among chess players under 20 years old held in Montenegro. First of all, we congratulate you. Were you satisfied with your performance?

- I expected a good result from myself in this competition. It could even be gold. In my opinion, I performed well in this tournament. Among the chess players I defeated, there were those with very high rating points. I was even more happy about those victories, and I also raised my rating after this competition.

- I understood that the priority for you in this tournament was to raise your rating points.

- No. Of course, the medal is also important. But the medal is such that at a moment of misfortune you can lose it. For example, in this competition there were girls who were in first place after eight rounds, but they could not hold out in the last rounds.

- How would you rate your performance at the Azerbaijan Championship?

- Shame. I played very badly. But after that competition, I promised myself that I would work harder. Losing the championship gave me strength to prepare better for this competition. True, there were very strong competitors in the competition. But that was not the reason for my loss, because I stopped fighting in the first round. I just played badly.

- And how will you reward yourself after the success in Montenegro?

- This medal was my gift to myself on March 8. As for the award, you know, I am already trying to look calmly at both victory and defeat. Now I am focused on my main goal. The results I have achieved so far are just steps on the floor. This success is also the same. Therefore, I will not celebrate it in any special way. Maybe I will take a day off and continue training again.

- What will be your next competition?

- The European Women's Championship will be held on March 30. I will prepare for it and do my best to achieve a good result.

- You mentioned that you are focused on your main goal. What goal are you talking about?

- To become a grandmaster and world champion.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz

