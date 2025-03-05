5 March 2025
Allahverdiyeva 0.5 points behind the lead - Another victory

Chess
News
5 March 2025 10:50
31
Azerbaijani chess player Ayan Allahverdiyeva continues her strong performance at the World Youth Championship in Petrovac, Montenegro, currently sitting in sixth place.

Allahverdiyeva secured an important win against Miayu Liu (China) in the eighth round, improving her standing in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

She now has six points, trailing the leaders by just 0.5 points.

Among other Azerbaijani participants:

Lala Huseynova has 4 points, while Narmin Abdinova has 3 points.

Shiroglan Talibov and Khazar Babazada both drew their matches, reaching 4.5 points each and ranking 54th and 57th, respectively.

