3 March 2025
EN

Ayan Allahverdiyeva among leaders at FIDE World U20 Championship

Chess
News
3 March 2025 10:59
20
The FIDE World U20 Championship 2025 is underway in Petrovac, Montenegro.

Azerbaijani representative Ayan Allahverdiyeva has maintained her position among the leaders after six rounds, Idman.biz reports.

After drawing with Kesaria Mgeladze (Georgia), Allahverdiyeva has 5 points, sharing the top spot with three other participants who have the same score.

Lale Huseynova has 3 points, while Narmin Abdinova has 2 points. They are not in the top 50.

In the boys' competition, Shiroglan Talibov defeated Manuel Campos (Colombia). With 4 points, Talibov is ranked 24th. Khazar Babazadeh, who won against Mateu Bodji (Albania), has 3.5 points.

