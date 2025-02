The U20 World Chess Championship is ongoing in Petrovac, Montenegro.

Azerbaijani players secured two victories in the second round, Idman.biz reports.

Ayan Allahverdiyeva defeated Alexandra Tarasenko (FIDE), while Shiroglan Talibov triumphed over Filip Luzak (Poland). Both now have 2 points in the standings.

Meanwhile, Khazar Babazade played to a draw against Roa Cordoba (Colombia), and Nermin Abdinova suffered a loss to Shri Savitha (India).

