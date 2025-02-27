27 February 2025
EN

International chess stars to compete in Memory of Ganira Pashayeva

Chess
News
27 February 2025 10:06
10
International chess stars to compete in Memory of Ganira Pashayeva

On March 1, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Nafas Public Union, and Mammadyarovlar Chess School will organize an international chess tournament in memory of Ganira Pashayeva, a former member of the IV convocation of the Milli Majlis.

This is the second edition of the tournament, which will last six days and coincide with Pashayeva’s 50th anniversary, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will feature top female chess players from Azerbaijan and beyond, including Günay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Turkan Mammadyarova from Azerbaijan and Nilufar Yakubbayeva (Uzbekistan), Assel Serikbay (Kazakhstan), Gulenay Aydin (Turkiye), and Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria).

The Landmark Hotel's Rotunda hall will host the tournament, with the opening ceremony set for March 2. The event will feature rapid and blitz chess, with the overall winner determined based on combined results.

The chief arbiter will be Faig Hasanov.

The total prize fund was defined 30,000 AZN, sponsored by Nafas Public Union.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Two Azerbaijani chess players continue winning streak
10:33
Chess

Two Azerbaijani chess players continue winning streak

The U20 World Chess Championship is ongoing in Petrovac, Montenegro

Eltaj Safarli: "I took a big risk in a drawn position"
26 February 12:59
Chess

Eltaj Safarli: "I took a big risk in a drawn position"

The player stated that he had dominated most of his matches

Four Azerbaijani chess players start World Championship victorious
26 February 09:31
Chess

Four Azerbaijani chess players start World Championship victorious

The first round of the U20 World Chess Championship has been played in Petrovac, Montenegro

European Chess Championship prize fund announced
25 February 15:26
Chess

European Chess Championship prize fund announced

The European Chess Union (ECU) has revealed the prize fund for the upcoming European Chess Championship
Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place
25 February 14:14
Chess

Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place

The 17th World Champion, Ding Liren, is leading the FIDE Circuit ranking
Eltaj Safarli wins tournament in Indonesia
24 February 18:52
Chess

Eltaj Safarli wins tournament in Indonesia

The grandmaster dominated the 11-round Swiss system tournament in Bandung, defeating all his opponents

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
25 February 15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia
Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again
24 February 14:41
Football

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again

The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again

Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon
25 February 15:39
Football

Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon

Manchester United is reportedly considering Xavi Hernández as a potential head coach
Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place
25 February 14:14
Chess

Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place

The 17th World Champion, Ding Liren, is leading the FIDE Circuit ranking