International chess stars to compete in Memory of Ganira Pashayeva

On March 1, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Nafas Public Union, and Mammadyarovlar Chess School will organize an international chess tournament in memory of Ganira Pashayeva, a former member of the IV convocation of the Milli Majlis.

This is the second edition of the tournament, which will last six days and coincide with Pashayeva’s 50th anniversary, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will feature top female chess players from Azerbaijan and beyond, including Günay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Turkan Mammadyarova from Azerbaijan and Nilufar Yakubbayeva (Uzbekistan), Assel Serikbay (Kazakhstan), Gulenay Aydin (Turkiye), and Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria).

The Landmark Hotel's Rotunda hall will host the tournament, with the opening ceremony set for March 2. The event will feature rapid and blitz chess, with the overall winner determined based on combined results.

The chief arbiter will be Faig Hasanov.

The total prize fund was defined 30,000 AZN, sponsored by Nafas Public Union.

