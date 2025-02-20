Candidates Tournament participant to compete at European Chess Championship

Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov has been confirmed as a participant in the European Chess Championship, set to take place from March 15 to 26 in Eforie Nord, Romania.
Abasov, who is also competing in the prestigious Candidates Tournament in Toronto, aims to secure another spot in future Candidates events by achieving success at the European Championship, Idman.biz reports.
He will be joined by a strong Azerbaijani contingent, including:
Aydin Suleymanli
Mahammad Muradli
Ahmad Ahmadzada
Riad Samadov
Vuqar Manafov
Shiroghlan Talibov
Khagan Ahmad
Elmar Atakişiyev
Shahin Valiyev
Suleyman Suleymanli
Umid Aslanov
Idman.biz