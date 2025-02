Vugar Rasulov became the sole leader in the Caspian Sea Cup international tournament held in Gilan, Iran.

Azerbaijani chess player, as in previous matches, won in the fifth round, Idman.biz reports.

This time, Rasulov defeated Amirmohammed Azadi (Iran) with black pieces.

Azerbaijani grandmaster has collected 5 points and is the sole leader of the tournament table.

116 chess players from 15 countries are participating in the tournament.

