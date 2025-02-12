Final spots to be decided in tiebreak showdowns

The Azerbaijan Chess Championship semifinals will conclude today with decisive tiebreak matches.

In the men's competition, Teimour Radjabov and Rauf Mammadov are battling for a place in the final after both of their classical games ended in draws, Idman.biz reports.

Earlier, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov secured his spot in the final by defeating Misratdin Iskandarov twice.

In the women's tournament, both finalists will be determined through tiebreaks. Gunay Mammadzada staged a comeback after losing to Gulnar Mammadova, and their duel will now be settled in rapid chess. Meanwhile, Govhar Beydullayeva and Ulviyya Fataliyeva have drawn twice, extending their fight for a final spot into today's tiebreaks.

