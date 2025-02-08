8 February 2025
Leader in Freestyle Chess - Caruana

8 February 2025 14:45
Leader in Freestyle Chess - Caruana

Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025 tournament on Fischer chess has started in Weissenhaus, Germany.

10 grandmasters are participating in the competition, who played five rapid games on the first day, Idman.biz reports.

Fabiano Caruana (USA) and Javoxhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) have risen to the lead, having scored 4.5 points each. Magnus Carlsen has only 2 points.

Based on the results of the rapid tournament held in a round-robin system, eight players will advance to the play-off stage.

Dommaraju Gukesh (India), Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Alireza Firouzca (France) and other grandmasters are also participating in the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025.

